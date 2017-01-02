Ranveer Singh's vacay to this undisclosed place has a surreal seaside effect!

New Delhi: Come New Year and our favourite desi or videshi celebrities pack their bags, take off from work and straight head to either an undisclosed location or publicly let know of their vacation plans.

This time 'Befikre' Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself wishing his fans a happy new year. The super energetic lad did not disclose where the took off for New Year's this year and buzz whether Deepika Padukone joined him or not still remains under wraps.

However, what caught our attention is the true blue sea waves we can spot at the background of Ranveer's click. The picture is not only making us envious but giving us goals for some sea-side effects.

Check out the click and guess where is he chilling by the sea:

Happy New Year, lovers and friends!

May it be the #BestYearEver !

Be Blessed & Prosper

Love & Light to all pic.twitter.com/053ZmNEmwI — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 1, 2017

Looks like slowly he too is mastering the art of keeping things 'secret' in Bollywood.