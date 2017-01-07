close
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director scouts perfect shoot locale in Morocco!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 12:30
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will once again come together on-screen and entice their fans with their magical jodi. Yash Raj Films is bringing these two gorgeous looking people together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', a sequel to Kabir Khan directorial blockbuster 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is being helmed by 'Sultan' filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The young director took to Twitter and shared how he is scouting for the perfect shoot location in and around the beautiful city of Morocco.

Yes! The shoot will happen in Morocco where currently the director is doing some recce. The film is expected to release around Christmas this year.

