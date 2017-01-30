close
Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul’s Maldives trip will give you vacation goals

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:32
Mumbai: One of Indian TV’s most loveable reel-life couples - Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul – were recently in Maldives for a vacation.

The duo made the most of their trip to the island country best known for its pristine blue waters. Both Kanchi and Shabir took to Instagram to share a few images from their vacation in the beautiful world famous tourist destination and these will give compel you to plan your holidays right away.

Check out the images below:

 

#timetodive #lovingit #paradise

A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 

#favspot #paradise #bliss #chevalblancrandheli #lovingit #momentslikethese #maldives

A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 

#neverwannaleave #chevalblancrandheli #heaven

A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 

#50shadesofblue #roomwithaview #perfecteverything #chevalblancrandheli #maldives

A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

#intotheblue #sailing #makingmemories #awesomeness #chevalblancrandheli

A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Shabir and Kanchi married in 2011 and are blessed with two sons.



First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:32

