Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul’s Maldives trip will give you vacation goals

Mumbai: One of Indian TV’s most loveable reel-life couples - Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul – were recently in Maldives for a vacation.

The duo made the most of their trip to the island country best known for its pristine blue waters. Both Kanchi and Shabir took to Instagram to share a few images from their vacation in the beautiful world famous tourist destination and these will give compel you to plan your holidays right away.

Check out the images below:

#timetodive #lovingit #paradise A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:28am PST

#favspot #paradise #bliss #chevalblancrandheli #lovingit #momentslikethese #maldives A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

#neverwannaleave #chevalblancrandheli #heaven A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

#50shadesofblue #roomwithaview #perfecteverything #chevalblancrandheli #maldives A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

#intotheblue #sailing #makingmemories #awesomeness #chevalblancrandheli A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

Shabir and Kanchi married in 2011 and are blessed with two sons.