Shah Rukh Khan wows tourist in Bengal tourism ad – WATCH

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has a sweet connection with the gorgeous state of Bengal. He is not just the owner of Indian Premier League franchise – Kolkata Knight Riders but also the brand ambassador of Bengal tourism. A new video featuring SRK and a foreigner tourist will leave you spellbound.

Watch Bengal Tourism’s ad featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan here:

In the video, we can see SRK lip-syncing one of Rabindranath Tagore’s famous compositions – Ogo Bideshini - as he is onboard a Tram in Bengal. The heritage transport is unique to Kolkata and is one of the most captivating attractions in the city.

Interestingly, SRK had essayed a Bengali man - Devdas Mukherjee in the onscreen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattpadhyay’s 1917 novel ‘Devdas’, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s namesake film in 2002.