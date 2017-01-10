Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor’s vacation to Thailand will give you ‘travel with friends’ goal
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:49
Mumbai: Zee TV’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ star Sri Jha aka Pragya was in Thailand along with rumoured beau Kunal Karan Kapoor and friends Arjit Taneja and Leena Jumani.
The very talented actress ringed in the New Year in Thailand and made the most of her year-end getaway with close friends who are also a part of the above mentioned show.
Check out the photographs embedded below. These will certainly give you ‘vacation with friends’ goal:
It indeed feels great to spend special moments with close friends. And what better way than heading to Thailand?
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:49
