Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor’s vacation to Thailand will give you ‘travel with friends’ goal

Mumbai: Zee TV’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ star Sri Jha aka Pragya was in Thailand along with rumoured beau Kunal Karan Kapoor and friends Arjit Taneja and Leena Jumani.

The very talented actress ringed in the New Year in Thailand and made the most of her year-end getaway with close friends who are also a part of the above mentioned show.

Check out the photographs embedded below. These will certainly give you ‘vacation with friends’ goal:

I've done all kinds of things I said I wouldn't do, and of course, I am glad . Thrilled- Diane Keaton Happy new year indeed A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Bike taxi happiness #throwback #2017 #bangkok A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

#kohtao #selfie A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:25am PST

WhatAFuckingNight! #BestNewYearsEver #KohPhangan2016 #Unbelievable A photo posted by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Last day of the extended vacation! A photo posted by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:56am PST

"It's such a beautiful place...to be with friends"- Dobby A photo posted by Kunal Karan Kapoor (@kunalkarankapoor) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:19am PST

It indeed feels great to spend special moments with close friends. And what better way than heading to Thailand?