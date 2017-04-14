close
Summer getaway: This ad will compel you to visit Diu, the Isle of Calm

An ad published on YouTube by Incredible India highlights the beauty of the isle.

Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 09:50
A grab from the video.

Among the many incredibly gorgeous tourist destinations in India, the Diu, finds a special mention. If you wish to escape the mad rush of the urban life, then Diu will be an ideal destination! You can indeed find peace and tranquillity and while enjoying your stay here, you will get closer to nature’s bounty in its purest form.

Watch the ad below to see how a trip to this destination this summer will help you detox and discover yourself.

Well, we are sure, after watching this ad, Diu will certainly find space in your travel bucket list.

