Telly beauties Anita Hassanandani, Asha Negi and Ankita Bhargava's all girls trip to Paris looks simply awesome!
Why should boys have all the fun, right? Well, seems like these popular television soap queens—Anita Hassanandani, Asha Negi and Ankita Bhargava got inspired by this motto and headed for an all girls trip to the city of love—Paris.
Yes! Their Instagram accounts respectively are flooded with gorgeous pictures where the telly ladies are having too much fun. The beauty and picturesque Paris has been captured by the lens and we are sure you too shall look out for the calendar planner as soon as you check out these clicks here.
Interestingly, they went on a New Year's trip with telly boys giving them company but decided to extend their trip. They went out on an all-girls trip to Paris making it sound so cool. While their original New Year's trip to Amsterdam was with their gang of guys—Karan Patel (Ankita's hubby), Rohit Reddy (Anita's better half), Rithwik Dhanjani (Asha's boyfriend), besides these lovey-dovey couples we spotted Aly Goni and Rizwan Bachav—all popular faces from Indian television industry.
We must say the gang looks perfect!
Check out their pics while the girls had fun in Paris:
Below are the pictures when the entire gang went to Amsterdam:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ranbir Kapoor as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in biopic? Here's the truth
- Vidya Balan in ‘Begum Jaan’ – First Look
- Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi’s crazy chemistry will make you ‘Go Pagal’ – Song out! WATCH
- Priyanka Chopra is a workaholic; actress back to 'Quantico'! See pic
- Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan films to look forward to in 2017
- Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover explore Australia as #aussiemonkeys!
- Kerala ranks 8 in '12 Destinations to Watch' in 2017 by ABTA
- Ranveer Singh's vacay to this undisclosed place has a surreal seaside effect!
- Cards over cash, online booking tops travel trends of 2016
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer have flown to THIS New Year getaway