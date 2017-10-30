Ten tours that will make a photographer out of you

New Delhi: Some destinations serve as a visually exquisite treat for your eyes and help you preserve the memories of the trip. The stunning vistas and gorgeous surroundings of these places will take your breath away and leave you with a dropped jaw, as you struggle to get your camera ready to take a beautiful picture.

Here is a list of 10 destinations, both international and Indian, that will be photographic food for your soul and inspire you to pick up your camera.

1. Masai Mara

Where: Kenya, Africa - Few parts of the world are as well-known for their rich biodiversity as the Masai Mara and Serengeti National parks. Home to lions, leopards, cheetahs, zebras, gazelles, and wildebeest; one can spot giant herds of rare animals travel across the Serengeti and Masai Mara reserves. The vast plains, the scant vegetation, and the exotic wildlife make for an incredible sight; and spotting an exotic animal in its natural habitat will have one reaching for their camera every few minutes.

2. Siem Reap

Where: Cambodia, AsiaAngkor Wat; the biggest religious structure in the world and the `single greatest work of art` according to Arthur C. Clarke, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world. This large Hindu temple was built in the early 12th century and is admired for its grandeur, and the many exquisitely carved features that adorn its ancient walls. One can also visit the various museums in Phnom Penh which house incredible collections of ancient art, and stunning beaches in Sihanoukville that look out onto the gorgeous Gulf of Thailand, while in Cambodia.

3. Costa Rica

Where: Central America - One of the most ecologically rich destinations in the world, Costa Rica offers one the unparalleled natural beauty of the Caribbean. Volcanoes, tropical forests, botanical gardens, stunning river valleys, and hundreds of beaches on the Pacific and Caribbean make this country a must see for all nature enthusiasts. The azure seas and white sand make for extremely compelling visuals, and the sun-kissed photos of tropical beaches will make all your friends jealous.

4. Tanzania

Where: East Africa - Boasting of 16 national parks, Tanzania is home to a variety of exotic animals such as the Cape buffalo, wildebeest, cheetah, lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, giraffe, hippo, and antelope. Tanzania is also the home of the fabled Mt. Kilimanjaro; Africa`s highest peak and a World Heritage site. The beaches and bazaars of Zanzibar will offer countless opportunities to take pictures of this beautiful country. Moreover, The Serengeti in Tanzania is also a part of the setting for the Great Migration, and the exotic wildlife in its natural habitat attracts thousands of visitors annually.

5. Iceland

Where: Europe - A country in one of the colder latitudes in the world, Iceland is well known for its untouched nature and unique atmosphere. The quaint, clean cities and townships make for eclectic and colourful pictures. Moreover, sulphur springs dot this Scandinavian island; providing warmth and sustenance to the environment. When it comes to amazing photographs, the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights offer an unparalleled vista of the natural miracle, as they light up the night sky.

6. Varanasi

Where: Uttar Pradesh, India - One of India`s prominent religious hubs, Varanasi is a major centre for Hindu devotion, pilgrimage, mysticism, and poetry. It has been a centre for cultural importance and religious education since ages. The ghats on the river Ganga serve as the major sites for pilgrims performing various rituals, including the cremation of the dead. The aarti or prayer performed for the river every evening also makes for a stunning visual; as the many diyas of devotees are reflected in the dark waters of the river. The scenic Ramnagar fort, made out of cream-coloured sandstone, which is built in the typical Mughal style offers a beautiful view of the city and is quite photogenic as well.

7. Kanha National Park

Where: Madhya Pradesh, India - One of the India`s largest tiger reserves, Kanha National Park covers nearly 1,000 square kilometres of pristine ecology in the heart of India. Significant populations of the Bengal tiger, leopards, sloth bears, and the barasingha can be found interspersed amidst the trees and in the meadows; that make Kanha one of India`s most visually stunning natural locations. Keep an eye out for the beautiful fauna in the area, as capturing the memory of a wild encounter in the forest that inspired Rudyard Kipling`s `The Jungle Book` is certain to be an indelible holiday experience.

8. Kaziranga National Park

Where: Assam, India - Kaziranga National Park in Assam hosts two-thirds of the world`s great one-horned rhinoceroses and is a World Heritage site. It is home to the highest density of tigers amongst the protected areas in the world and has large breeding populations of elephants, water buffalos, and swamp deer. Kaziranga is also famous for being an important sanctuary for birds. Moreover, the tall grasses and marshlands make for incredible wildlife pictures.

9. Bharatpur

Where: Rajasthan, India -Situated in India`s `Golden Tourism Triangle` of Delhi-Jaipur-Agra; Bharatpur is another of India`s World Heritage sites. The reserve is home to thousands of migratory birds, especially during the winter season. Initially created as a waterfowl-hunting ground for the local maharajas, the reserve is a collection of dry grasslands, woodlands, woodland swamps, and wetlands that are home to 366 distinct bird species. Herons, storks, cormorants, and migrant ducks are the most common birds; and a picture of a flock of Indian sarus cranes taking flight at sunset would inspire anyone to take up photography professionally.

10. Jim Corbett National Park

Where: Uttarakhand, India - Jim Corbett National Park is India`s oldest national park and was established to protect the sensitive habitat of the endangered Bengal tiger. This eco-tourism destination has been a must-visit for tourists and wildlife lovers for several years now, thanks to its splendid landscape and diverse wildlife. The hills, riverine belts, marshy depressions, and grasslands are home to charismatic mammals such as the Asiatic elephant, leopard, hog deer, barking deer, and yellow-throated marten in addition to the tigers and highly diverse avian life. Jeep safaris at this park bring one closer to the wildlife to take pictures that will showcase the beauty of nature.