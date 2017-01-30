Three MUST VISIT places in Kolhapur

Mumbai: One of India’s holiest places, Kolhapur, also known as Dakshin Kashi, is famous not just for its footwear (Kolhapuri Chappals) but a variety of other things including religious shrines, historic monuments, palaces, forts and spicy food.

However, there are three places in Kolhapur that you CANNOT afford to miss.

Let’s take a look at them:

Mahalakshmi Temple: This ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi is one of the Shakti Peetha according to the Shakht sect of Hinduism. The idol of the Goddess has an aura that’s matchless and her beauty is captivating. Devotees of the Goddess visit the place in large numbers throughout the year to obeisance to her. You can start your trip to Kolhapur by visiting the Goddess first.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Palace and Museum: The Royal family of Shahu Maharaj's descendants still resides in one part of the new palace which was built between 1877–1884. Located on the Bahvani Mandap-Kasaba Bavda Road, the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Palace and Museum showcases the grandeur of the royalty, vintage photographs, achievements of the royalty, the laurels won by them, the weapons they used, the grand durbar besides displaying stuffed wild animals that were hunted by the then Maharaj.

You can also visit the lake and the zoo in the vicinity.

Siddha Giri Gramjivan Museum: Also known as Kaneri Mutt, Siddha Giri Gramjivan Museum is about 16 kilometers away from the Kolhapur station. This museum has sculptures and settings that display the Lifestyle and occupations in rural India. The life-size sculptures are incredibly beautiful and are truly unmissable. Besides this, the museum also pays tribute to ancient India’s legendary figures who were pioneers in the fields of science, geography, biology, sociology, metallurgy, medicine, astronomy and various other subjects. You can also visit an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the vicinity.

Kolhapur is a bustling industrial region and is home to a number of reputed educational institutions.