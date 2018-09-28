Top Delhi-NCR hubs for adventure loving daredevils

If you're bored and wish to make your weekend electrifying, then put on your seatbelts for a roller coaster ride from action-packed adventure and water parks to swanky bowling alleys. There is a colossal variety of destinations in Delhi for fun-loving enthusiasts. To begin with, we have listed top 10 terrifically incredible and intriguing destinations which will titillate your spirits.
Worlds of Wonder
A popular water-cum-amusement park in Noida, 'Worlds of Wonder' offers complete entertainment with its array of fun activities and adventure rides. The park is divided into two spaces: the Road Show zone and La Fiesta. Besides enjoying thrilling rides, Worlds of Wonder also has several indoor activities. From rain dances and a disco to air hockey, the park has a lot of exciting activities and games for various age groups. The Wonder Speedway section has three go-karting tracks and even offers lessons to beginners. The exciting range of dining options includes Punjabi Dhaba, Madras Café, McDonald’s, a pool bar and several snack counters.
Fun N Food Village
A 400-feet long water channel called the Lazy River beckons you to cool off under the insolent Delhi sun. With a total collection of 21 amusement rides and 22 water slides, it is among the oldest amusement parks in Delhi-NCR. Located in the midst of placid surroundings, Fun N Food Village is home to the largest wave pool in Delhi. Oh yes, Fun N Food Village is all about that—delicious food and lots of fun!
Jurasik Park Inn
As its name explains, Jurasik Park Inn is an amusement park with a difference. Besides the usual array of rides, the park has as many as 32 electronic dinosaurs stationed inside its premises, which roar and move their heads with great effect. This is especially thrilling and educational for kids. Spread across 22 acres, it is located on the GT Karnal Road in Sonepat, Haryana and is a one-and-a-half-hour-long drive from Delhi. Its range of fun rides includes a giant wheel, free fall, bumping cars, roller coaster, merry-go-round and go-karting. There are also six water slides, camel and horse rides, a spa, health club and restaurant inside the park.
iSkate
Lace up your skates and head to iSkate, an ice-skating rink on the sixth floor of the Ambience Mall (skates can also be hired). It also houses private karaoke and private rooms. There are introductory classes for adults as well as children. After skating, treat yourself at the rink’s gourmet ice cream parlour.
Damdama Lake Resort
Damdama Lake Resort is a perfect adventure getaway from the hustle bustle of the city life. Located on the banks of Damdama Lake, the resort is surrounded by the Aravalli Hills. The plethora of adventure activities set in the beautiful backdrop makes the resort one of the best adventure places in Delhi-NCR. The activities include Artificial rock climbing, zip-lining, target jumping, valley crossing, and jumaring, Burma bridge, suspension bridge, commando net, tire crossing, air walking, and boating. So pack up and get going!
Bluo
India’s largest bowling alley with 24 lanes is located on the fourth floor of the Ambience Mall. BluO isn’t just about bowling, you can order your cocktails and meals to make a night out of it. There are Karaoke lounges and an X Box 360 Lounge too.
Appu Ghar - Oysters Water Park, Gurugram
One of the oldies on the list, Appu Ghar has been revamped with newer, exclusive rides that promise to regain lost charm. Renamed as 'Oysters Water Park', a state-of-the-art Rain Forest theme is captivating and is quite an experience even for a corporate day outing near Delhi. A 90-feet slide called the Free Fall is one of the tallest in India, while Oh My Gurgaon takes you into a 45-degree exhilarating loop; making Appu Ghar one of the most exciting amusement parks in Gurugram.
Wet N Wild
This water park in Gurgaon is the first of its kind in the country. A conglomeration of offerings such as the water park, discotheque, spa, and a line-up of restaurants make Wet N Wild one of the most preferred amusement parks in Delhi-NCR. The exclusive water park with its array of Tornado, Pendulum and a host of cold water pools, Wet N Wild is best explored as a full two-day trip to experience wholesome thrills.