close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Travel Tips: Things to consider before booking a hotel room

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 14:46
Travel Tips: Things to consider before booking a hotel room
Pic courtesy: Thinkstock image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: If you are a frequent traveller and love exploring places then you would be spending a substantial part of your vacation time at hotels. A hotel room becomes our temporary home and it is important that we choose it after evaluating a few important things.

In this web-post, let’s take a look at things you must consider before booking hotel rooms:

  1. Compare the Hotel tariff. These days you have travel portals to assist you in getting in the best deal.
  2. Check-in and Check-out time: In most hotels, the standard check-in/check-out time is 12PM. But this may vary depending on the hotel brand.
  3. The location of the hotel: If the hotel is far from the places that you would like to visit, then it is best to look for another option close by or in the main locality. This will help you save priceless time.
  4. Check out all the amenities that hotel has in store for its guests. Find out if the hotel has Wi-Fi, hot water, room service, house-keeping and other basic facilities.
  5. Also try and check the reviews. If the percentage of good feedback is way higher than negative comments, then it indicates that the hotel you wish to zero in on isn’t bad at all.


First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 14:46

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Section

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.