Vasant Panchami 2017: You must visit these states to enjoy this festival

Vasant Panchami, also popular as Shri Panchami is celebrated in India on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. The festival marks the onset of the Spring season and people celebrate it by flying kites, wearing yellow clothes and distributing sweets that are yellow in colour. In various parts of the country, people offer their prayers to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

In West Bengal Maa Saraswati goddess of education & wisdom is worshipped on this auspicious day. Bel leaves, marigold, palash flowers and sandalwood paste are offered to the Goddess.Traditionally, girl students drape yellow sari while the boys wear Dhoti & Kurta. Students get-together to collectively participate in the puja ceremony at educational institutions and schools.

In Punjab & Haryana, the rituals are not related to worship.But this doesn't make the festival less significant. On this day, people fly kites and compete with friends family and neighbours while displaying their kite flying skills.People decorate their homes with yellow flowers and dress themselves up in yellow coloured clothes.

In Uttrakhand, people worship mother earth & her offerings. A fair is held in Rishikesh in Uttaranchal on the grounds of Bharat temple on Basant Panchami. People here also prefer to wear yellow clothes & eat sweet rice.Husk of corn & barley are tied outside the doors & windows of the houses on this occasion.

In Bihar, like Bengal Maa Saraswati is worshipped. The tradition here is to eat sweet food. People on this occasion make Kheer, Malpua & Bundi. Universities, temples and educational institutions organise Saraswati Puja.

The tradition overall is same in others parts of the country. People wear yellow clothes & prepare sweet recipes on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.