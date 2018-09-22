हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee Business Travel Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

Here's looking at the complete list of winners

Zee Business Travel Awards: Here&#039;s the complete list of winners
Twitter: Raktim Das/Zee Business

New Delhi: One of the most eclectic Travel awards in India, the Zee Business Travel Awards took place in New Delhi's The Oberoi Hotel on September 21, 2018. Union Minister K J Alphons was the Chief Guest of the day and the Guest of Honour was Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, Minister of Tourism, Mauritius. The Zee Business Travel Awards honoured those who were responsible for taking the travel industry to greater heights. The award ceremony was organised to give them a new identity and help the travel industry reach its zenith. 

There is no dearth of talent in India, and hence it was not easy for the jury members of the Zee Business Travel Awards to choose one. However, the jury members did a fairly well job in picking out the best from the best.

Here's looking at the complete list of winners

The Special mention award for Best Domestic Budget Airline- Spicejet
Best Domestic Budget Airline Award-IndiGo
Best Domestic in-flight service- Vistara
Best Luxury Hotel-ITC Maurya, New Delhi.
Best Luxury Hotel-The Leela, Bengaluru
Experiential Hotel of the Year-The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi.
The Special mention award for Best Resort-Lemon Tree Premier, Corbett, Uttarakhand.
Best Resort-Ananda in the Himalayas
The special mention for Best Budget Hotel-Red Fox, Delhi Airport, New Delhi
Best Budget Hotel- Fortune Park Vallabha, Hyderabad, Telangana.
Best Private Travel Transport Service Provider-Mann Tourist Transport Service
Best Walking Tour-Masterji ki Haveli Tourism
Best Outbound Travel Partner-Cox & Kings
Best Adventure Travel Experience Partner-Adventures Overland
Best Tour Package Provider-SOTC Travel Limited.
Jury Award for Best Hotel Chain in the country- The Oberoi Group
Jury Award for Best Travel Partner- Make My Trip
Jury Award for Best Travel Startup- Oyo Rooms
Tourism Trailblazer- Mr Subhash Goyal
Best Tourism Creative- MP Tourism
Best Media Outreach Agency-Span Communications
Best Emerging Tourism State-Chhattisgarh.
Best State for Leisure Tourism-Kerala.
Best State for Heritage Tourism- Rajasthan
Special Award for sustainable tourism development- Assam Tourism
Best State for Tourism Festivals-Arunachal Pradesh Tourism
Best State for Adventure Tourism-Uttarakhand

Tags:
Zee Business Travel AwardsKJ AlphonsAnil Kumarsingh Gayan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close