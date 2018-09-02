हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura elections

Tripura panchayat by-elections on September 30, counting on October 3

The by-elections were necessitated mostly due to the resignations and deaths of the elected representatives. The notification of the by-polls would be issued on September 4.

Tripura panchayat by-elections on September 30, counting on October 3

AGARTALA: Tripura State Election Commissioner G Kameswara Rao on Saturday announced that the by-elections to the 3,386 vacant seats of three-tier gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads would be held on September 30.

During a press briefing at the state secretariat, Rao said that the counting of votes would be done on October 3.

The by-elections were necessitated mostly due to the resignations and deaths of the elected representatives. The notification of the by-polls would be issued on September 4.

Of the 3,386 vacant seats in the three-tier local rural bodies where by-elections would be held, 3,207 seats are in gram panchayats followed by 161 seats in panchayat samitis and 18 seats in zilla parishads.

The last panchayat elections in Tripura were held in June 2014 and polling is due in June 2019. 

Tags:
Tripura electionsTripura panchayat pollsTripura by elections

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close