3 of 9 Tripura ministers have criminal cases against them, 6 are crorepatis

Of the nine Tripura ministers who took oath in the state Cabinet, three have criminal cases against themselves, reveals the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers including the Chief Minister. As per the analysis of by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), two of these three ministers have serious criminal cases.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ratan Lal Nath has four serious cases against him including charges related to attempt to murder, rioting, defamation, etc. Another BJP minister Sudip Roy Barman is facing one case as well as charges of rioting, assault, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons. Another BJP minister Manoj Kanti Deb is facing two cases. None of the three ministers have been convicted in any of the cases.

Out of the 9 ministers, 6 are crorepatis with BJP leaders Jishnu Devvarma, Pranajit Singha Roy and Sudip Roy Barman being the richest ministers. Jishnu tops the list with assets worth over Rs 11 crore, Pranajit owns assets worth Rs 5 crore and Sudip worth over Rs 3 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared asset is BJP's Santana Chakma from Pencharthal Constituency with assets worth 1.39 lakh.

Seven ministers have declared their educational qualification to be graduates whereas 2 ministers are post graduates. Four ministers are in the age group of 31-50 years while 5 ministers are aged between 51-80 years. Out of the 9 ministers, only 1 is a woman.

Here is the full list of ministers in Tripura:

1 Biplab Kumar Deb: Chief Minister

Minister for Home, PWD (excluding DWS), Industry & Commerce (excluding IT), UDD, General Administration Department, Labour,Information & Cultural Affairs, All Policies and any other Department(s) which are not allocated to any Minister

2 Jishnu Debbarma: Deputy Chief Minister

Minister for Power, RD (including Panchayat), Finance, Planning and Coordination (including Statistics)

3 Narendra Chandra Debbarma: Minister for Revenue, Fisheries

4 Ratan Lal Nath: Minister for Education(Higher), Education(School), Law (including Parliamentary Affairs), Welfare of Others Backward Communities, Welfare of Minorities

5 Sudip Roy Barman: Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science, Technology & Environment, Industry & Commerce (IT), PWD (DWS)

6 Pranajit Singha Roy: Minister for Agriculture, Transport, Tourism

7 Manoj Kanti Deb: Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs

8 Mevar Kr Jamatia: Minister for Tribal Welfare, Forest

9 Santana Chakma: Minister for Social Welfare & Social Education, Animal Resource Development