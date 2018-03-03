Counting of votes begins in Tripura

Agartala: Counting of votes in 59 of the 60-seat Tripura assembly commenced on Saturday amid heavy security, a poll official said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Tapas Roy told IANS that under a three-tier security cover counting has begun. The polls were held on February 18.

There are 59 counting halls, set up in 20 locations across the state. Counting will take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies.

Prohibitory orders under 144 CrPc has been promulgated in and around all the locations as a precautionary measure.

"Huge troops of central para-military force and state security forces have been deployed to tackle any disturbances during the process," Roy added.

Metal detectors and six CCTVs in each counting hall were installed while videography is being done to record the entire counting process, he said.

First the postal ballots are being counted and then the votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine).

The Election Commission has appointed 47 general observers and eight police observers to oversee the counting process.

A total of 290 candidates, including 23 women of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist, Communist Party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress and many independents, are in the fray.

Balloting in Charilam (reserved for the tribals) has been deferred to March 12 after the death of a CPI-M candidate.