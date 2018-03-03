Historic victory in Tripura is an ideological one, it's a win for democracy over brute force, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the 'historic victory' in Tripura an ideological win and said that democracy had won over brute force.

"The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves," he tweeted.

PM Modi also said, "2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one. What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards BJP. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura."

"I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people. Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development-oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind," he added.

The BJP on Saturday to stormed to power in Tripura in alliance with the tribal-based IPFT outfit, crushing the CPI-M led Left Front in one of the country`s last remaining red bastions.

The saffron outfit was a virtual political non-entity all these years in the tiny state, where it had drawn a blank in terms of seats and secured only 1.5 percent of votes in the Assembly polls five years back.

The elections were held for 59 seats, and counter nded in one following the death of a ruling Left Front major CPI-M candidate a week before the February 18, 2018, polls.

The Left Front has ruled the state uninterruptedly for the past quarter of a century. In the last Assembly elections in 2013, the LF had secured 50 seats while remaining 10 seats went to the Congress, which this time seems unlikely to open its account.

A total of 290 candidates, including 23 women, of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist, Communist Party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress and many independents, were in the fray.

Balloting in Charilam (reserved for the tribals) has been deferred to March 12, 2018, after CPI-M candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died a week before the polls.

(With IANS inputs)