Vladimir Lenin statue demolished in Tripura, Left up in arms against BJP and RSS

The Left Front is up in arms against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over demolition of Vladimir Lenin’s statue and incidents of violence in Tripura following the ouster of the Manik Sarkar government in the state. News agency ANI reported that Section 144 has been imposed in several violence affected areas of the state.

Veteran CPI leader D Raja said that the party condemned the violence, adding that “it is not acceptable in a democracy”.

“We are a multi-party democracy, some parties win and some lose, does not mean they can resort to vandalism and violence like demolition of Lenin statue will take place. Law needs to take its course,” said Raja.

#WATCH: Statue of Vladimir Lenin brought down at Belonia College Square in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/fwwSLSfza3 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

Also joining the attack was CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, who blamed the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for incidents of violence, adding that people of Tripura would give and answer to them.

“Violence in Tripura shows the inclination of RSS and BJP. There is no political future for them other than violence. People of Tripura will give an answer to them,” he said.

The Janata Dal United, which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, also criticised the demolition of the statue, saying India is not Russia and all ideologies are supported here.

JDU MP Harivansh said, "This is wrong. People of this nation believe in different ideologies. It is true that Lenin's statues were demolished after end of ruling in Russia. But India is not Russia, all ideologies should be supported here. Lenin brought huge revolution in 1917 for poor."

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry also took cognisance of incidents of violence in Tripura. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the state Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP AK Shukla, asking them to ensure peace till the installation of a new government.

During the telephonic calls, Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla apprised the Union home minister about the prevailing situation in Tripura and steps taken to control the violence, which erupted following the BJP-IPFT alliances victory over the CPI-M, ousting the Manik Sarkar led government in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Singh asked the governor and the DGP to check all kinds of violence and ensure peace till a new government is installed in Tripura, the home ministry official said. There have been reports of sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of Tripura after the election results were declared on Saturday.

A video released by news agency ANI showed the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer. The statue was reportedly bulldozed on Monday. The status was taken down a day after Manik Sarkar resigned as the Chief Minister of Tripura following CPM’s defeat in the Assembly elections.