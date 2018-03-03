Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: Contenders for next Chief Minister of Tripura

AGARTALA: As Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP emerged victorious in the Tripura Assembly Election results 2018, speculations were rife on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Terming BJP's win as “historic win”, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called it an important day in Indian politics.

The party will hold its parliamentary board meeting on Saturday evening to brainstorm on the next CM candidate. Below we present the names and profiles of two candidates who are the top contenders of the CM's post in Tripura:

1. Sunil Deodhar

Deodhar, the man credited with changing the course of BJP in Tripura is another likely CM candidate. The National Executive Committee Member Incharge in Tripura, 52-year-old senior politician is a former RSS man. He was PM Modi's former campaign manager in Varanasi during the 2014 general elections. Deodhar is also known for his performance in 2013 Delhi elections, when he helped BJP win seven out of 10 seats in south Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal.

2. Biplab Kumar Deb

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Tripura state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the front-runner of CM candidate. Deb contested from Banamalipur constituency. A former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS volunteer, Deb was reportedly working as a professional gym instructor in Delhi. Deb, along with senior leader Sunil Deodhar.

While the party has not publicly announced any names, a few hints suggest that Deodhar might be the next CM. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted

2. Tireless work in keeping all sections together, the effort of @Sunil_Deodhar as Prabhari of @BJP4Tripura assisted and guided by @rammadhavbjp and @himantabiswa is showing positive result today.@BJP4India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 3, 2018

In another tweet, she wrote, "1. What an extraordinary win for @BJP4India @BJP4Tripura ! Made possible under the leadership of @AmitShah ji, dedicated work of @BJP4Tripura karyakarta and the trust & faith of the people in @narendramodi as @PMOIndia."

We are thankful to the People of Tripura for trusting @BJP4Tripura

Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and our President Shri @AmitShah ji. Well done @Sunil_Deodhar ji #TripuraElection2018 #Northeast pic.twitter.com/5xLcXuc7hk — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) March 3, 2018

The state witnessed a close fight for 59 out of 60 seats between BJP and the Left Front. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.