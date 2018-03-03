Tripura assembly polls results 2018: BJP-led alliance races ahead, CPM second

AGARTALA: Early trends from Tripura show the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance taking leading in Tripura with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the second position indicating a major change in the state. The counting of votes in 9 out of the 60 seats of Tripura Assembly began at 8 am on Saturday. There is tough battle between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the BJP in the state. Chief Minister manik Sarkar is leading from Dhampur.

Left Front has been in power in Tripura for the last 25 years and Manik Sarkar has had a very clean record. He has been the chief minister of Tripura for 19 years. The Left Front consists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) – which is the dominant party, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In its bid to gain power in the state, the BJP allied with the tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) while the Congress is going solo.

The state went to polls on February 18. The voting was held in 59 seats, out of the total 60. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.