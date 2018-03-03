Tripura Assembly election results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee News

Agartala: All eyes are set on Tripura Assembly election results, counting of which is being held today. Who'll be voted to power now? Will the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Front be voted back to power? Or will the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) disrupt the trends?



A heavy layer of security has been deployed outside the counting centre. Early elections trends will begin by 9 am. A sense of which party and candidates are heading for victory will start post noon. The state is witnessing a fierce battle between Manik Sarkar-led Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state went to polls on February 18. The voting was held in 59 seats, out of the total 60. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma . The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.