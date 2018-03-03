Tripura Assembly elections 2018: BJP to decide on next CM at parliamentary board meeting today

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that stormed the 25-year-old red bastion in Tripura in the 2018 State Assembly elections, will hold a parliamentary board meeting on Saturday to decide on the next chief minister of the state. The meeting is reportedly scheduled to be held at 6 pm.

As the BJP emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, speculations were rife on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Sunil Deodhar and Biplab Kumar Deb are the top contenders for the chief minister's post in Tripura.

The BJP entered an alliance with tribal political outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) while the Congress went solo. The Left Front consists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) – which is the dominant party, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

Left Front has been in power for the last 25 years, with incumbent CPI(M) leader Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm for 19 years.The state went to polls on February 18. The voting was held in 59 seats, out of the total 60. CPIM candidate for the Charilam constituency Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma. The assembly constituency will now go to polls on March 12.