Tripura

Tripura government to take action against employees absent on Bharat Bandh

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices is largely attributed to high crude oil prices and a falling rupee.

Tripura government to take action against employees absent on Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: Tripura government has decided to take action against the employees who were absent on the day of the opposition-sponsored Bharat Bandh. The Bandh was called to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.

Speaking on the same, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman on Sunday said, "I don't think any government in India supports a bandh officially. People who don't follow governement orders should be asked about it. Reply will be accepted if genuine."

Several opposition parties - led by Congress - had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday and protested against the catapulting petrol and diesel prices across the country to record levels. 

Price of both - already having set records earlier this year - rose for almost all of last week and petrol even breached the Rs 80 per litre mark in the national capital and nearing Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai.

Even as the common man grimaces daily, the government repeatedly blames global factors for the surge in prices.

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices is largely attributed to high crude oil prices and a falling rupee. A weak rupee against the dollar makes the import of crude oil expensive.

The price of Brent crude oil is currently over $78 per barrel.

