www.tbse.in

TSEB Result 2018: Tripura Board Class 12 Science result on May 22 @ tripuraresults.nic.in, know how to check

The result will also be available on tripura.nic.in and examresults.net.

AGARTALA: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Tripura Board Science stream Class 12 results 2018 on May 22, Tuesday. The expected time of result declaration is around 9.45 am. Once out, the results will be available on the board's official results website - tripuraresults.nic.in.

The TBSE Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2018. Nearly 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations this year. The result will also be available on tripura.nic.in and examresults.net.

Steps to check Tripura Class 12 Results 2018:

- Go to any of the above websites

- Click on the link 'Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2018 results'

- Enter roll number and date of birth

- Click on Submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

TBSE Class 12 Results: SMS Service

To get your result via SMS, send a message to 54242 in the following format - 

TBSE12(Space)Roll Number

About TBSE

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973, as passed by the Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from January 01, 1976.

