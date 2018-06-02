UP Police unearth ATM fraud, two arrested for cheating bank customers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzzafarnagar

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: With the arrest of two persons, police have claimed to have busted gang in neighbouring Shamli district that used to cheat bank customers by changing their ATM cards with fake ones.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma told reporters today that Usman and Talib, hailing from Ghaziabad, were arrested and 29 fake ATM cards were seized from them.

Police also seized one kg of charas from their possession, the SP said, adding they were also involved in drug peddling.

During interrogating, they revealed that they duped bank customers after changing their ATMs cards with fake cards and then used the original cards to withdraw money.

