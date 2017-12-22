हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A moderate quake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, was recorded off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, the IMD reported.

IANS| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 23:11 PM IST
Comments |
5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: A moderate quake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, was recorded off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, the IMD reported.

The epicentre of the quake, that occurred at 9.28 p.m., was a point at 10 degree North latitude and 93.1 degrees East longitude, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a preliminary report.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km.

Tags:
EarthquakeAndaman and Nicobar IslandsIndian Meteorological DepartmentIMD
Next
Story

Cyclone Ockhi: Navy continues search and rescue operations

Trending