5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: A moderate quake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, was recorded off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, the IMD reported.

The epicentre of the quake, that occurred at 9.28 p.m., was a point at 10 degree North latitude and 93.1 degrees East longitude, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a preliminary report.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km.