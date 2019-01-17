हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake with 6.0 magnitude hits Nicobar Islands region: IMD

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Islands region on Thursday morning.

Earthquake with 6.0 magnitude hits Nicobar Islands region: IMD

PORT BLAIR: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Islands region on Thursday morning.

Tremors were felt at around 8:23 am. 

The quake had a latitude of 7.6°N, longitude of 94.5°E and a depth of 84 kilometres.

 

