Former Puducherry Assembly speaker VMC Sivakumar hacked to death
Karaikal: Former Puducherry agriculture minister VMC Sivakumar was hacked to death by an unidentified gang here on Tuesday, police said.
As per police, Sivakumar was en route to inspect construction work when his car was blocked by the gang at Neravy-TR Pattinam near Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district. He was attacked with sickles.
He was taken to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Sivakumar, 67, is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.
He was the speaker of Puducherry Assembly from 1996 to 2000.
Sivakumar was MLA for five terms - four times on DMK ticket and once as independent - since 1980 representing Neravy-TR Pattinam constituency.He is now with AIADMK.
(With PTI inputs)
