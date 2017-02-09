Strategic boost! Indian Railways to lay 240-kilometre rail track​ in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands all set to get its first railway track.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Railways will soon give its nod to build a 240-kilometre broad gauge railway track between Port Blair and Diglipur, which lies in the north of the Andaman island.

At present the two towns are linked by a 350-km bus service that takes over 14 hours. The other mode of transport is ship that takes around 24 hours.

The proposed railway line will not only improve the tourism sector, but will also be of immense strategic value.

The cost to build the railway track will be 2,413.68 crore and notably the Union Territory administration has agreed to share 50 percent of the cost.

Port Blair is the only place which hosts India’s first and only tri-service command. The Army, Navy, and Air Force serve under a unified command here.

In its effort to provide better connectivity to bordering areas of the northeastern region, the central government has proposed railway lines to Tawang, Bamey and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is going to undertake three surveys for laying railway tracks connecting Bhalukpong to Tawang, Silapathar-North Lakhimpur-Bamey and between Murkongselek-Rupai-Pasighat.

“The proposed railway line between Bhalukpong to Tawang will also be one of the highest elevation in the country — 9,000 feet,” he said.