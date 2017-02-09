Strategic boost! Indian Railways to lay 240-kilometre rail track in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands all set to get its first railway track.
According to media reports, the Ministry of Railways will soon give its nod to build a 240-kilometre broad gauge railway track between Port Blair and Diglipur, which lies in the north of the Andaman island.
At present the two towns are linked by a 350-km bus service that takes over 14 hours. The other mode of transport is ship that takes around 24 hours.
The proposed railway line will not only improve the tourism sector, but will also be of immense strategic value.
The cost to build the railway track will be 2,413.68 crore and notably the Union Territory administration has agreed to share 50 percent of the cost.
Port Blair is the only place which hosts India’s first and only tri-service command. The Army, Navy, and Air Force serve under a unified command here.
In its effort to provide better connectivity to bordering areas of the northeastern region, the central government has proposed railway lines to Tawang, Bamey and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is going to undertake three surveys for laying railway tracks connecting Bhalukpong to Tawang, Silapathar-North Lakhimpur-Bamey and between Murkongselek-Rupai-Pasighat.
“The proposed railway line between Bhalukpong to Tawang will also be one of the highest elevation in the country — 9,000 feet,” he said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos