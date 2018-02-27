16-year-old girl allegedly raped by man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, his sister films act

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man, whose sister made a video of the incident. The incident took place yesterday in the Civil Lines area.

The girl has alleged that she was taken to a house by the man's sister and raped. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter, police said, PTI reported.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of the girl. The man and his sister are at large.

Earlier, in almost a similar incident, a Ghaziabad-based man allegedly raped a woman and filmed the act in February 2018. The man was later arrested by cops.

The accused, Mehtab, was pursuing the victim – an undergraduate student – for marriage. On February 7, 2018, the accused along with two accomplices had called the victim at a hotel, where she was served a cold drink laced with sedatives.

After the girl lost consciousness, Mehtab raped her while the accomplices recorded the entire act on video, station house officer (SHO), Sihani Gate, Vinod Kumar Pandey had said.

The accused had then threatened to release the video online if she did not marry him by changing her religion, the officer had added. On February 15, 2018, accused Mehtab had once again attacked the girl and had snatched her mobile, before throwing her out of a moving auto.

Next day, the victim had lodged a complaint with the police. She had further named three other persons in the complaint. Subsequently, Mehtab was arrested by cops.

(With Agency inputs)