BJP MLA Surendra Singh

1992 will be repeated at Ayodhya if situation warrants, warns BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Surendra Singh is a BJP MLA from Beria in Ballia district.  

1992 will be repeated at Ayodhya if situation warrants, warns BJP MLA Surendra Singh

LUCKNOW: Known for controversial remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Surendra Singh on Thursday warned that "if need be, 1992 would be repeated in Ayodhya on November 25".

The ruling party legislator from Beria in Ballia district referred to the demolition of the Babri mosque at the disputed site in the temple town by `kar sevaks` on December 6, 1992.

"If the situation so warrants, we will take law in our hands and ensure that the Ram temple is built at the very site," Singh said. 

The temple, Singh said, would be built at all costs - "constitutionally, legally or some other way."

"Lord Ram is put up under a tent and `puja` is being performed every day, so why this delay," the legislator said. 

The lawmaker took part in a bike rally under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Singh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Hindu Yuva Vahini and exhorted people to turn up in large numbers for the Sunday 'Dharam Sabha' at Ayodhya.

Thousands of people are likely to reach Ayodhya on Sunday where the VHP and Hindu seers are slated to gather to demand an early construction of the Ram temple.

