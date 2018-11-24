हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. 

Representational image

Lucknow: Two persons were killed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Saturday when a tourist bus rammed into nearby vehicles, including a police gypsy, at a toll plaza. The bus driver has been arrested, police said.

Police said the driver of the bus lost control while moving in the queue of the toll plaza and hit other nearby vehicles, including a flower cart. 

It first hit a florist and then rammed into the railing and jumped into another lane to hit the police gypsy. 

The deceased have been identified as toll employee Amarkant Pachauri and florist Sonu. Some security guards at the toll plaza were injured in the mishap.

The gypsy belongs to the escort of Shrikant Sharma, Power Minister, Uttar Pradesh. One policeman, who was inside the vehicle, was also injured.

