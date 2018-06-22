हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sexual harassment

2 women attacked for opposing sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place during a wedding in Morna village under Bhopa police station.

Muzaffarnagar: Two women were injured after they were allegedly attacked by three men for opposing sexual harassment, police said on Friday. 

The incident took place on Thursday during a wedding in Morna village under Bhopa police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims, the two women were allegedly beaten up by men after they opposed sexual harassment.

Four other family members of the women were also beaten up, he alleged.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, police said.

A case was registered against the two men and the main accused was arrested in this connection, they said.

