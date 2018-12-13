20 trains cancelled for 2 months in Uttar Pradesh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trains

Besides the cancellation, trips of 14 trains have also been reduced.

Lucknow: The North-Eastern Railways (NER) has cancelled 20 trains, including eight trains plying in Uttar Pradesh`s Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, due to fog and inclement weather, an official said on Thursday.

These cancellation will come into effect from Thursday and continue till February 15, 2019.

Besides the cancellation, trips of 14 trains have also been reduced, according to the official. 

Some of the trains that have been cancelled are Gorakhpur-Amritsar Express, Amritsar-Gorakhpur Express, Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Express, Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi Express, Jainagar-Amritsar Express, Allahabad-Basti Express and Basti-Allahabad Express.

