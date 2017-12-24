20-year-old gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh
PTI| Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 15:54 PM IST
Representational image (File pic)
Shahjahanpur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said on Sunday.
The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed, the in-charge of Roja Police Station.
The girl subsequently lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Naseemuddin, Arun and an unknown person. Based on the complaint, a case of gang-rape has been lodged against the four persons yesterday, Ahmed said today.
Ahmed said the girl's father is lodged in jail in a murder case, and the four accused men are witness in the case.
Police have sent the girl for medical examination.