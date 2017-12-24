हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

20-year-old gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said on Sunday.

PTI| Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 15:54 PM IST
Comments |
20-year-old gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh
Representational image (File pic)

Shahjahanpur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said on Sunday.

The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed, the in-charge of Roja Police Station.

The girl subsequently lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Naseemuddin, Arun and an unknown person. Based on the complaint, a case of gang-rape has been lodged against the four persons yesterday, Ahmed said today.

Ahmed said the girl's father is lodged in jail in a murder case, and the four accused men are witness in the case.

Police have sent the girl for medical examination.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshShahjahanpurRoja Police Station
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh bypoll 2017: BJP, SP in a high voltage fight in Sikandra constituency

Trending