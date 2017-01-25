2017 UP polls: 95-year-old lady files nomination from Kheragarh, says will serve till her last breath
Agra: Age is just a number, when it comes to serving the society and bringing in change.This has been clearly proved by 95-year-old wheelchair ridden Jal Devi, who has filed nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Reasoning as to why she took such a step, Jal Devi asserted that her agenda is to weed out corruption and ensure smooth functioning in the constituency."Current government is fooling and troubling people.
If they don`t stop I also have my Lathi which can swing anytime," she said.
She even mentioned that she will fight for the betterment of the society till her body allows post which the baton will be given over to her son.
"I will fight till my body allows. After me, my son would carry forward the legacy," she said.
Jal Devi has filed her nomination papers from Kheragarh, as an independent candidate.
Beaming with confidence, she even informed that she has "won the Zila panchayat by 12000 votes" in the past. Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.
With ANI inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps