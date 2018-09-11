हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP ddrowning case

3 teenagers drown in pond in Uttar Pradesh

Three teenagers drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Haidargarh area, police said Tuesday.

3 teenagers drown in pond in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image:Pixabay

Barabanki: Three teenagers drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Haidargarh area, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday evening in Gharkuiyaan village.

The deceased were identified as Vivek (10), Narendra (12) and Jitendra (19), the police added.

