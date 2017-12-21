51.75 percent voting in Uttar Pradesh`s Sikandara assembly bypoll

Lucknow: An around 51.75 percent turnout was seen in the bypoll to Uttar Pradesh`s Sikandara assembly constituency on Thursday, an election official said.

Though voting started slow owing to dense fog and inclement weather, it picked up pace in the afternoon.

The main contest here is between the Samajwadi Party`s Seema Sachan, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party`s Ajeet Pal - the son of sitting member Mathura Pal, whose death had necessitated the bypoll and the Congress`s Prabhakar Pandey. The Bahujan Samaj Party has not fielded any candidate.