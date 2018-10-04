हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

60-year-old man refuses to sell pan masala in UP, beaten to death

According to police, a case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem.

ANI photo

Lucknow: A 60-yr-old man was beaten to death by three people in Jalalpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident took place on Wednesday when the elderly man refused to sell packets of Pan Masala to one of them.

The reason for his refusal was the accused's earlier debts. The 60-year-old asked the youth to pay his earlier debts.

"He refused to sell packets of Pan Masala to one of them and demanded that he pay his earlier debts. They beat him to death," the deceased's family said.

According to police, a case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem.

