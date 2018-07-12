हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
7-year-old boy found murdered with hands, legs and tongue cut off in UP

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house.

Muzaffarnagar: The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy was found in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar, Sameer was strangulated to death while his hands, legs and tongue were cut off by the unidentified attackers. The body was found in a field in Adarsh Mandi police station area in Shamli.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.

A case against unidentified people was registered and the boy's body was sent for postmortem, they added.

Four police teams were constructed to trace the culprits, police said further. 

