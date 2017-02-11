98-year-old woman cast vote in Baghpat's Chhaprauli

Baghpat: As the voting for the politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh has begun on Saturday, a 98-year-old woman cast her vote in Baghpat`s Chhaprauli.

People have queue-up to cast their vote as the polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls has started in the western regions.

The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state.

The most populous state of the country, will today vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations.