A day after Akhilesh held parleys with first time SP MLAs, Amar Singh meets Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow

Lucknow: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief mInsiter Akhilesh Yadav met first time MLAs, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh met state party chief Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow.

In the ongoing family feud, Amar Singh, who is considered to be close to Shivpal, has been portrayed as a villain by Akhilesh Yadav.

In the ongoing ugly unprecedented faction fighting in UP's ruling SP and the Yadav family, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav are on one side, while Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh are on the other.

Singh, who returned to SP fold after being sacked six years ago, is being blamed by Akhilesh for triggering the crisis in the Yadav clan. Akhilesh also believes that Amar Singh was behind his removal as SP's UP unit chief. Shivpal was appointed in his place ahead of the assembly polls in the state dues early next year.

UP CM on Friday met first-time Samajwadi Party MLAs, and directed them to propagate developmental schemes launched by the government.

Interestingly, the meet was only held for the first time legislators.

As SP state president Shivpal Yadav is releasing the list of candidates and there are some seats like Ayodhya on which confrontation might once again take place.

Tej Narain alias Pawan Pandey is MLA from Ayodhya, who was sacked from the party by Shivpal but as he is close to Akhilesh he is continuing as minister (of state for Forest) in his Cabinet.

Reports are doing rounds that the meet was called as show of strength by the Akhilesh camp.

Commenting on the developments, Bharatiya Janata Party (B JP) leader Zafar Islam said the crack within the Yadav family is apparent and it's a fight for supremacy.

Hitting out at the SP, the BJP leader said the people of Uttar Pradesh have become the victim of the family feud, which has resulted in no development in the state.