Uttar Pradesh acid attack

Acid attack on man, 4 booked in Uttar Pradesh

File photo

Muzaffarnagar: A man suffered serious burn injuries after acid was thrown on him in Baghra village here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and a case of attempt to murder was registered against four persons, Station House Officer Sube Singh said.  

The injured, Badruddin, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he said, adding that his condition is serious.

The accused are at large. 

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh acid attack

