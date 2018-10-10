Adityanath attends Navaratri Puja at Gorakhnath Temple

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

On October 16 night, Adityanath will perform 'mahanisha pujan' and 'hawan'. He will also participate in the puja on October 17.

Gorakhpur: On the first day of Navaratri festivities on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in traditional puja ceremonies at Gorakhnath temple here.

The traditional Navaratri Puja began in the presence of the CM. The ritual began amidst vedic chants. First the puja of Godess Durga was conducted, which was followed by the 'saptshati path'. Later, chief pujari Kamalnath led a grand Kalash Yatra in the temple premises.

According to the CM's schedule, Adityanath will return to Lucknow on Thursday morning, Gorakhnath Temple authorities said. The UP CM will be back here on October 16 and in total he will stay six days at the Gorakhnath temple during the Navaratri days.

On October 16 night, Adityanath will perform 'mahanisha pujan' and 'hawan'. He will also participate in the puja on October 17.

On October 18, Mahanavmi will be celebrated and the CM as per tradition will perform 'kanya pujan'. After 'pujan' of Srinath ji at the main temple on October 19, the devotees will put tilak on the CM's forehead.

In the evening, Adityanath will lead 'vijay' procession and after performing 'aarti' of Lord Ram at Mansarovar Ramlila Maidan, the procession will return to Gorakhnath temple.

Around 7 pm, Adityanath will participate in 'sahbhoj' (community feast) program and on October 20 he will return to Lucknow, temple staff Vinay Gautam said.

Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshGorakhnath temple

