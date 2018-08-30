हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After accusing Azam Khan of threatening his family, Amar Singh to arrive in SP bastion Rampur

Amar Singh has sought security for his family from the UP government.

LUCKNOW: A day after making serious allegations against influential Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will arrive in former's assembly constituency Rampur on Thursday.

Singh had on Tuesday accused the SP leader of threatening his minor daughters with an acid attack and said that he would meet seek security for them from the UP government.

"Azam Khan calls me an opportunist. I do not know how I became an opportunist?" asked Singh, claiming he was given the Rajya Sabha ticket by the Samajwadi Party even despite staying out of it after his expulsion for the first time and never seeking any ticket.

Singh also quoted SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who had once remarked that "Amar resides in (his) heart and not in the party."

Singh added that he was expelled for the second time by the SP president and Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav.

"I had not left SP, I have not come out (from the SP), I was thrown out," he said.

Further hitting out at Azam Khan, Singh said he had not secured any post for his wife, brother or any other family member like Azam Khan, who "himself became a minister, his wife became a Rajya Sabha MP, his son an MLA and he (Azam), the chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University."

Singh said that he would leave for Rampur, Azam Khan's pocket-borough on Thursday "to present myself for sacrifice in front of Khan."

"Azam Khan is a 'bahubali' (a person exercising tremendous clout) I am ready to sacrifice myself if he is ready to sacrifice me. On Thursday, I am not going to Rampur for any violence," said Singh.

Singh also met UP Governor Ram Naik and expressed concerns regarding the safety of his family.

Speaking to media after meeting Governor Ram Naik, he said, "I had comprehensive talks with the governor. As a father figure, I told him everything and also gave him a memorandum, urging him to take it seriously."

