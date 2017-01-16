After losing 'cycle' to son Akhilesh, what will be Mulayam's next move?

New Delhi: A virtually sidelined Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav is not left with much options after the Election Commission allotted the party symbol 'cycle' to his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

While the development is a big victory for the Akhilesh Yadav-led faction, the other led by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is not going to accept the poll panel's decision so easily.

SP veteran Mulayam Singh, who today claimed that he will contest against his son if he does not listen to him, is most likely to approach the court to settle the dispute now.

Mulayam had given an indication in this regard this morning when he said that he is ready to move court to settle the dispute with son Akhilesh.

He had also warned that he will contest the upcoming assembly polls against him if his son does not toe the official line.

Among other options, the ageing SP patron may be asked accept his son as the new national president of the party accept the post of 'Margdarshak' or mentor.

Under changed circumstances, a virtually sidelined SP founder will also find it very difficult to accommodate his loyalists – younger brother Shivpal, long time friend Amar Singh and a handful of other party leaders.

The Election Commission granted the disputed 'cycle' symbol of the Samajwadi Party to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after properly examining the documents signed by party members advocating support to the young party leader.

The EC's decision comes as a huge blow to Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of the impending state assembly polls.

The three-member EC, headed by Nasim Zaidi, had reserved its judgement after hearing both sides on January 13.

The EC said the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use the 'bicycle' symbol. It also acknowledged Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of the Samajwadi Party.

The dispute over the party symbol arose following election of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the SP national president at a national convention on January 1.

At the same convention, incumbent president Mulayam Singh Yadav was made the 'margadarshak' or patron of the party.

This was contested by Mulayam, who approached the EC and conveyed to it that he continues to be the party president and the election symbol should remain with his faction.

This was challenged by the other side, which filed affidavits by various party office bearers, MPs, MLAs and district presidents to claim that the majority was with the chief minister's faction, hence it was entitled to the symbol.

As a contingency, both factions had zeroed in on alternate symbols in case the 'cycle' is not allotted to anyone.

While the Akhilesh faction is understood to have zeroed in on 'motorcycle', the Mulayam side is believed to have considered Lok Dal's symbol of 'farmer with a plough'.