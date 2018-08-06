हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deoria

After Muzaffarpur, 24 girls rescued from shelter home in UP's Deoria, 2 arrested

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants. A search operation is underway to rescue more girls.

After Muzaffarpur, 24 girls rescued from shelter home in UP&#039;s Deoria, 2 arrested

Lucknow: After the horrifying Muzaffarpur sex scandal case at a private-run shelter home in Bihar, 24 girls have been rescued from a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. The Deoria Police also arrested a man and his wife, who were managers at the shelter home. 

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants. A search operation is underway to rescue more girls.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said, "After CBI inspection last year, it was established that Deoria shelter home centre was running illegally. A direction was issued to shift the inmates and shut it. But this order was not followed."

"On August 1, an FIR was lodged to shut it immediately as illegal acts were being carried on a number of children enrolled at centre as per records are not present. One child was rescued yesterday who has filed a complaint. An investigation is underway," Joshi added.

"It will be investigated. The concerned district admin is already taking action in this regard. Women and child development ministry is also looking into the matter. The children will be sent for medical examination. The truth will be brought out," said ADG (law and order).

The incident surfaced within a month into the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case. More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

The alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Following this, FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department in June, which led to the arrest of 10 people.

The NGO running the Muzaffarpur shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.

