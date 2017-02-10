After Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid backs BSP in UP polls, Abu Azmi calls him a blackmailer
Mumbai: Strongly condemning Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari over his `boycotting the Samajwadi Party` comment, party leader Abu Azmi on Friday dubbed the former as a `blackmailer`, adding that he is taking undue advantage of his position.
`Shahi Imam is misusing the power of his position. He is a blackmailer. He is a sort of a person who negotiates with the ruling party, get a position. He cannot get even one vote," Azmi told ANI.
Highlighting the respect shown towards the Imam by SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Azmi asserted that their party does not want such Imams.
"Mulayam Singh ji gave him so much respect. He gave a ticket to his son-in-law. The Samajwadi Party does not want such Imams. It works on the strength of people and will work so in the future as well," he said.
Bukhari yesterday urged the Muslim community of Uttar Pradesh to boycott the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
He said the party has been a constant cause of rue for the Muslims in the state, be it the frequent breakout of riots or discrimination in the employment sector, adding that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could prove to be a better contender this time.
Bukhari lashed out at the Samajwadi Party for having gone back on its word and said it must be taught a lesson so that other political parties may desist from doing the same.
