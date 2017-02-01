After Shivpal's announcement to float new party, Akhilesh says no place for uncle's loyalists in SP

Hathras: It appears that the Yadav family feud is far from over. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has warned that there was no place for loyalists of his uncle Shivpal Yadav in the party.

The young chief minister gave this message while addressing a rally in Hathras on Tuesday. His remarks came shortly after Shivpal said that he will float a new political outfit after the assembly electuions are over.

Although Akhilesh did not mention his uncle, he told the gathering that those who were not with him in his "fight" for the party had no place in SP.

"Some insiders are responsible for the discord in the party, and the same people are either instigating or directly opposing our candidates in the polls," he said, according to the Times of India.

Akhilesh also did not say anything about the rift within his family or his relations with his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

However, what gave a hint of things not moving well in the Yadav family were the apparently missing photos of Mulayam from the posters put up by the SP-Congress alliance.

Earlier in the day, in Etah district, the Chief Minister made an emotional appeal to voters and said these elections would not only decide the country's fate, but his own too.

"If I lose, those people who had earlier tried to create a rift in the party would succeed in their designs and get the opportunity to target me," Akhilesh said.