Agra tourists beating: Here's what happened according to Swiss couple

New Delhi: A couple, hailing from Lausanne in Switzerland, was chased and badly thrashed by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri.

The couple, who had arrived in India on September 30, reached Agra on Saturday and following a visit to the Taj Mahal, reached Fatehpur Sikri, a day later, i.e. on Sunday.

Here's what happened:

Both 24, Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz were walking alongside the train track in Fatehpur Sikri when they were approached by some miscreants who allegedly passed lewd comments on them.

As per the couple, the gang of youths approached Clerc and Droz, and demanded selfies with the woman. When Clerc asked to be left alone, some of youths in the gang started beating them with sticks while one of them threw stones at him. The group also attacked Marie, when she interveneved, after which she raised an alarm.

As per Clerc, the youths even asked the couple to accompany them to some place, which they flatly turned down.

"The boys wouldn’t stop walking along despite our protests. All the while they kept taking pictures and trying to get close to Marie. They were harassing us," Clerc told the newspaper.

While Clerc was left with a fractured skull and several bruises, Droz received a fracture in the arm.

As per the doctors, the attack has also left Clerc has also developed a clot in his brain and has suffered a hearing impairment after a blow landed on his ear during the attack.

What is even more shocking is that the couple has alleged that there were bystanders who were taking pictures and shooting videos while they were lying injured on the ground.

The duo were rushed to a nearby private hospital and were given medical aid after someone from the crowd alerted the police.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was registered and five persons, including three minors, have been taken into custody for the crime.